Kyle McFadzean’s contract at Coventry City is up at the end of the season and he’s hinted at signing a new deal, saying he’s ‘100 percent’ pleased with his and the club’s fortunes in the 2021/22 campaign.

The 35-year-old joined the Sky Blues at the start of the 2019/20 season, and has racked up 112 appearances already in that time.

This season, McFadzean has been involved in 32 league outings, scoring thrice and looks to be getting better with age as he continues to be a regular in Mark Robins’ side.

The centre-back has helped his side to sit in 11th place of the Championship with eight games remaining after being in a relegation battle last season. Play-offs definitely aren’t out of the question, with Coventry City six points behind 6th-placed Blackburn Rovers.

And now, McFadzean is set to leave the club at the end of the season, but it isn’t too late at all to extend his stay at the Sky Blues.

When asked about this campaign so far, the centre-back said to CoventryLive:

“One hundred percent, I am pleased with the way I have played.

“I have done pretty well in all the games, maybe one or two when I wasn’t up to it but if you’d asked me at the start of the season for it to go this way I’d have been over the moon, so I have been really pleased.

“But I think we have all done well and it helps being in a winning team.”

So what does this mean to his contract situation?

The fact the 35-year-old is ‘really pleased’ shows signs that he will not be against signing a new deal at the Midlands club.

In December, Robins told CoventryLive:

“I’m delighted with everyone’s form, but Kyle in particular, he’s a warrior, I think he’s someone who you can rely on and who looks like he’s getting better and better all the time.”

And since then, McFadzean has continued his great form, meaning the Coventry City boss will surely be more than happy to offer the player a new deal.

MxFadzean is a great pro and a player with bags of experience in the Football League, and in a squad brimming with young players like Coventry’s, that experience could be a real benefit for the club.

Next up for the Sky Blues is a big clash at home to 6th-placed Blackburn after the international break.