Wales Online reporter Tom Coleman says it would take a ‘pretty sizeable transfer fee’ for Swansea City to part ways with Leeds United target Flynn Downes in the summer.

Last weekend, reports emerged claiming that Downes, 23, was being eyed by Leeds United as a possible replacement for Kalvin Phillips.

The Swansea City man joined from Ipswich Town last summer and has since become a favourite among supporters, featuring 31 times in the Championship so far, scoring one and assisting one.

Having only signed last summer though, Swansea City have Downes contracted until 2025.

A move to Elland Road seems somewhat far-fetched at this moment in time and backing that up, Coleman wrote of what the summer ahead could hold for Downes:

“Will continue to attract interest, but with his deal running until 2025, it would take a pretty sizeable transfer fee to convince the Swans to let him go.”

A tricky situation…

Swansea City haven’t had the best season in the Championship. They currently sit in 16th place after what’s been a transitional season under Martin, who largely has the backing of fans despite an inconsistent campaign.

And Downes has been just one of the positives to come out of Martin’s tenure so far – the midfielder is a dogged one who isn’t afraid of the physicality of the Championship, and that could bode him well in the Premier League.

Whether or not he’s the ideal replacement for Phillips remains to be seen, as they’re two quite different players.

And whether or not Swansea Cit would even consider selling in the summer, even if the price were right, remains likewise.

It could take big money for Leeds to even hear back from the Welsh club, who are next in action against Cardiff City at the start of next month.