Swansea City are in the market for a new goalkeeper signing in the summer transfer window, it has been claimed.

Swansea City boss Russell Martin will be determined to make the most of this year’s summer transfer window as he looks to really make his mark on the playing squad at the Swansea.com Stadium.

In fact, Martin has already said that it is “set in stone” which areas need to be improved this summer.

Now, as per Wales Online, it seems a revamp of Swansea City’s goalkeeping department is on the horizon.

It is said that the South Wales outfit will be looking to sign a new goalkeeper in the summer. However, they are likely to play more of a back-up role, with Andy Fisher remaining the number one choice in between the sticks. That could have an impact on both Ben Hamer and Steven Benda, with the time potentially coming for both to depart.

Time for change?

It’s no secret that Martin will want another ‘keeper who is more than comfortable with the ball at his feet.

Hamer, 34, hasn’t featured in the Championship since January and Benda was sent out on loan to Peterborough United, so it could be best for all parties if the two are moved on in the summer transfer window.

By the time the summer rolls around, Hamer will have been with Swansea City for a year-and-a-half and with his contract nearing an end, the door may well be open for him to test his luck elsewhere. As for Benda, he still has over two years remaining on his contract, but after his winter loan exit, a permanent exit may be best as he bids to further his development.