Leyton Orient boss Richie Wellens says they will welcome back Paul Smyth and George Ray into the squad this evening.

Leyton Orient are back in action tonight away at Harrogate Town.

Smyth went off in their 3-1 win over Rochdale over the weekend, whilst Ray sat out of that clash with a tight hamstring.

The pair are ready to return now though as the O’s make the trip up to Yorkshire.

Wellens has said, as per the club’s official YouTube channel:

“Paul Smyth will feature. We just need to make sure again (he’s alright). He’ll lead that, we’ll have a conversation with him tomorrow.”

“George Ray has recovered from his hamstring tightness so he’ll come back into the squad.”

Defender Tom James is also back training on the grass and his manager gave an update on his situation too:

“He’s probably not going to feature this year (season), maybe one or two games if we’re in a position where we don’t need to risk his injury. The most important thing is that he’s 100% ready.”

Leyton Orient eyeing survival

Leyton Orient made the decision to sack Kenny Jackett last month after their poor run of form and have started life under Wellens strongly.

The London club are unbeaten in their last five league games and have risen up to 18th in the league table, nine points above the drop zone with 10 games left of the campaign to play.

They signed Smyth last summer after his departure from QPR and it has been a frustrating first year for the Northern Ireland international. He scored against Rochdale last time out though and will be looking to end the season in positive form and injury-free.

Ray was brought in on loan from fellow fourth tier side Exeter City in the January to add more competition and depth to their defensive department and has played seven times so far.

The duo are back this evening as the O’s take on a Harrogate Town side who have nothing to play for.