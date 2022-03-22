Wales Online reporter Tom Coleman has suggested that Swansea City could be interested in another loan move for Manchester City’s Finley Burns if the terms are right.

Burns, 18, joined Swansea City on loan from Manchester City in the January transfer window.

Since, the youngster has featured three times in the Championship for Russell Martin’s side who currently sit in 16th place of the table.

With Burns set to return to parent club Manchester City in the summer, Coleman revealed the Englishman’s transfer status in a recent report, stating:

“[Burns] Will head back to Man City at the end of the season. Swans could potentially be interested in another spell if terms are right.”

After making his Swans debut against Bristol City last month, Martin had this to say:

“I thought he was great. I thought he showed what is going to come.”

Burns has spent some time on the bench for Swansea City but has been reliable when called upon, playing 45 minutes in the club’s previous outing v Birmingham City which ended goalless.

An ideal destination…

Across the EFL, Martin is known as a manager who plays a particular brand of passing football. That brand of football could be looked at by the likes of City when they look to send their younger players out on loan, as we’ve seen with Buns this season.

It wouldn’t be a surprise if Burns returns to the Swansea.com Stadium this summer, or if a host of other Premier League youngsters make the move, with their parent clubs wanting them to develop under Martin.

His side remain in 16th place of the table after a difficult season to date, with a Welsh derby v Cardiff City next on the agenda after this month’s international break.