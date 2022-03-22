On-loan Swansea City defender Cyrus Christie is out of contract in the summer, and the Welsh side could well open talks over a permanent move at the end of the season, according to Wales Online.

The Swans signed Christie on loan from league leaders Fulham in January, after not making a single appearance for the Cottagers in the first half of the Championship campaign.

Since joining Swansea City, the right-back has made 14 appearances, scoring and assisting twice, and has earned heaps of praise from fans of the Welsh club.

He is set to leave the club in the summer, with his loan deal expiring in June 2022, as well as his Fulham contract. But, as per Wales Online, both parties are enthusiastic to open talks over a free transfer, with Christie on impressive form.

What could the future hold?

It is unknown whether any other clubs are eyeing up a move for the full-back, but he has been largely out of favour since signing for the Cottagers in 2018, meaning it’s almost certain both ends do not want a new deal. Martin, on the other hand, has already said he’d love to sign Christie permanently.

The 29-year-old is in and around his peak age, and should he re-sign for the Swans, he could well play a big part in what could be a special season for Russell Martin’s side, as they will look to put this season behind them, sitting in 16th place of the Championship table.

Next up for the Swans is the South Wales derby as they prepare to face neighbours Cardiff City after the international break.