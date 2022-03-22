Barrow’s new boss Phil Brown says he was attracted to the club by its community spirit.

Barrow have turned to the experienced manager after sacking Mark Cooper.

Brown, 62, has been out of the dugout since parting company with Southend United in October.

He is now back in the game and takes charge of his first game of the Bluebirds this weekend away at Leyton Orient.

He has opened up about his latest move, as per Barrow’s official club website:

“Very much so (I was interested). I’ve looked at Barrow, I was at Southend last year when we brought a team to Barrow. Neil McDonald was there and he was telling me about the club, telling me about the people inside the club and the community itself.

“That interests me, as a manager I don’t just want to come in and manage a football team and group of players, I want to manage a football club and a group of supporters and get to know the community.”

Barrow’s new boss

Brown’s best achievement as a manager came during his time at Hull City. He guided the Tigers to promotion to the Premier League for the first time in their history back in 2008.

They beat Bristol City 1-0 in the play-off final at Wembley thanks to Dean Windass’ goal and they ended up staying up in the top flight during the season after against the odds.

Brown was sacked in 2010 and has since gone on to manage Preston North End, Southend, Swindon Town and Hyderabad in India but his more recent spells haven’t lived up to the heights he reached in East Yorkshire.

He will now be looking to keep Barrow in the Football League this term and they are currently sat in 21st place, six points above the drop zone with nine games of the campaign left to play.

The Bluebirds were promoted in 2020 after 48 years in non-league and will be desperate not to be relegated this term, hence why they have taken drastic action now by dismissing Cooper and turning to Brown.