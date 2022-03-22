Nottingham Forest loanee Djed Spence has took the Championship by storm this season, with pundit Danny Murphy claiming he is becoming a £25 million player.

Nottingham Forest signed Djed Spence on a season-long loan deal in the summer from division rivals Middlesbrough. He had fell down the pecking order behind Isaiah Jones at the Riverside, but the move looks to have benefitted all parties.

Spence has been a revelation under the guidance of Nottingham Forest boss Steve Cooper, and he has even earned his first call-up to the England U21 set up in the past week.

As he is still a Middlesbrough player, Nottingham Forest will only likely reap the benefits for this season and this season only; especially considering the amount of top clubs tracking the 21-year-old.

His parent club Boro will be looking to sell this summer. The likes of Tottenham Hotspur, Arsenal, Manchester City, Liverpool, and Bayern Munich are amongst the sides monitoring the right wing-back.

Previous reports have stated that the Teessiders would be looking for £15 million if they were to sell, but Danny Murphy claims they could even ask for a fee as high as £25 million.

“Djed Spence has been a great story this season,” he said in his column in The Daily Mail.

“On loan from Middlesbrough, he’s becoming a £25million player at Forest.”

Thoughts

Middlesbrough won’t get greedy and set their asking price too high as to put potential suitors off.

However, if clubs would be willing to pay an asking price of £25 million, then it more than acceptable for Chris Wilder’s side to not settle for any less than that.