Coventry City bolstered their defensive ranks with the loan signing of Chelsea defender Jake Clarke-Salter last summer.

Since making his way through Chelsea’s youth ranks, the Coventry City loan man has spent much of his senior career with other clubs.

Clarke-Salter has previously spent time on loan with Bristol Rovers, Sunderland, Vitesse Arnhem and Birmingham City, but it is his latest spell with the Sky Blues where he has flourished the most.

With that in mind, Coventry City should be doing all they can to bring him back permanently in the summer.

Clarke-Salter’s role

Usually operating in the centre or on the right-hand side of Mark Robins’ back three, Clarke-Salter has been a standout star for the Sky Blues. Across all competitions, the Chelsea loanee has averaged an impressive 2.4 tackles per game, also managing 1.1 interceptions and 2.7 clearances. He is strong in the air too, managing an average of 3.6 aerial duels won per game (WhoScored).

Clarke-Salter tends to see quite a lot of the ball too, averaging 50.2 passes per game with a completion rate of 79.8%. More often than not, he is comfortable on the ball, only being dispossessed an average of 0.1 times a game.

Could a deal be done?

It has already been claimed that a contract with Coventry City is on the table for Clarke-Salter. However, there could be rival interest in his services, with clubs from Germany, Belgium and Holland also said to be watching his situation.

The 24-year-old is out of contract at the end of the season and it would be a surprise to see Chelsea offer him a new deal, so the door could be open for Robins to swoop in for a free transfer deal, but rival interest could be the biggest obstacle to overcome.