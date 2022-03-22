Newcastle United are reportedly interested in West Brom goalkeeper Sam Johnstone, who is a known target of Manchester United.

Johnstone, 28, joined West Brom in 2018 and has racked up 164 appearances for the Midlands side, being the clear first-choice goalkeeper for every season. This time round, the shot-stopper has conceded just 29 goals in 33 outings, whilst keeping 14 clean sheets in the process.

Now though, the Daily Mail are reporting that Newcastle United have shortlisted the Baggies goalkeeper as a potential signing to provide competition for current first-choice goalkeeper Martin Dubravka, with Johnstone out of contract in the summer.

We heard earlier on in the month from The Sun that Manchester United were plotting a move for Johnstone this summer, who has had a previous spell with the Red Devils, with number-two Dean Henderson set to leave the club.

A top goalkeeper…

Johnstone was called-up to the England senior squad this week in the absence of Aaron Ramsdale.

The 28-year-old has made three appearances for his national team since his debut in 2021, and has received heaps of praise, with many perplexed that he wasn’t called-up sooner.

Johnstone has made 214 appearances in the second-tier of English football for current club West Brom and previous clubs Aston Villa, Preston North End, Doncaster Rovers and Yeovil Town.

In spite of being such an experienced goalkeeper, he has only had the one season in Premier League football, making 37 Baggies appearances last season as his club were relegated from the first division.

But, there’s no doubt Johnstone has the Premier League quality, and with West Brom looking unlikely to get promoted, he may feel it is time to depart when his contract runs out.

He would be a great signing for Newcastle United and will provide great cover to Dubravka, bringing qualities such as good distribution and great leadership.