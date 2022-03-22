Middlesbrough are looking for a fee in the region of £750,000 for Cardiff City loan man Uche Ikpeazu, it has been claimed.

The 27-year-old striker signed for Cardiff City on loan on transfer deadline day in January and has since made a decent impact for the Bluebirds.

He has seven goals so far in the Championship this season, three of which have come for Cardiff City, and has proved a good impact player for Steve Morison when coming off the bench.

He has by no means set the world alight but has been very effective in what he does for the time he gets on the pitch.

Now, Wales Online has said Middlesbrough are looking at a fee of £750,000 for Ikpeazu and, currently, Cardiff City would require that to drop significantly before they consider making a permanent move for the former Wycombe Wanderers man.

Cardiff City’s other options upfront tend to be either Joe Hugill or Mark Harris.

They did lose target man Keiffer Moore to Bournemouth in January, which was probably a deciding factor when deciding to bring in Ikpeazu from Boro.

There is no doubt Morrison’s two up top system majorly prefers a Hugill and Harris partnership and they have had more success than the Middlesbrough man, but depth is crucial in the long Championship season and with Ikpeazu already settled into life in Wales, this may put him higher on the priority list than any other targets in the summer.

Is £750,000 a fair asking price?

In today’s market, this doesn’t seem a lot. However, for a player who is likely going to make bench appearances, Cardiff City’s recruitment staff may benefit more from looking elsewhere.

There are advantages of opting for Ikpeazu, although it’s almost certain there are better, younger options available for a similar market value.