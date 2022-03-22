Sheffield United recruited midfielder Conor Hourihane on loan last summer, bringing him in from Aston Villa on a season-long deal.

The move has given the Irishman the chance to play regular football away from Villa Park, where he had fallen down the pecking order.

Since then, Hourihane has played 24 times for Sheffield United across all competitions, chipping in with four assists in the process. And, with the summer approaching, it would definitely be worth looking into a permanent deal for the experienced midfielder.

Hourihane’s role

While Hourihane hasn’t been a regular starter all season, he has still played an influential role under both Slavisa Jokanovic and Paul Heckingbottom.

Be it from the start or off the bench, the Aston Villa loanee’s ability to control the tempo and willingness to dig in has impressed Blades fans. In his 24 outings for Sheffield United, Hourihane has completed an impressive 81.3% of his passes per game, 1.5 of which are key passes – a total only bettered by Morgan Gibbs-White (WhoScored).

Hourihane has shown the defensive side of his game too, averaging 0.9 tackles per game and 0.4 interceptions.

One of his main assets is his threat from set-pieces though, either taking a shot on goal himself in whipping in crosses for Sheffield United’s aerial assault to meet.

Could a deal be done?

If Sheffield United want to sign Hourihane permanently, the door could swing right open for them to do so.

The 31-year-old is out of contract at Aston Villa at the end of the season and it would be a surprise to see him kept on board. The player himself has previously admitted his career at Villa Park is likely over, also refusing to rule out a possible permanent move to Bramall Lane.

As a vastly experienced Championship midfielder who could be available for nothing, Sheffield United should be pursuing a permanent deal for Hourihane this summer.