West Brom manager Steve Bruce believes that centre-half Dara O’Shea has got a ‘bright future’ and will become the Baggies captain one day.

West Brom have had an underwhelming second-half of the season, with Bruce failing to make any real impact at his new side since joining in February.

The Baggies sit in the very middle of the Championship table on 54 points, seven points adrift of a top-six place.

West Brom had an amazing start to the season, and were well in a shout for an automatic promotion spot, but momentum was lost and the Baggies never recouped their form.

In spite of recent poor performances, a few younger players are catching the eye of many, including centre-back O’Shea.

Due to injuries, the 23-year-old has made just eight league appearances this season, scoring twice, after featuring in 28 Premier League outings last season for the club he graduated from as an academy product.

Although he hasn’t played many games, there’s still a lot of time for O’Shea to grow as a footballer, leaving him with a great future ahead.

Bruce has said that he thinks O’Shea will be a West Brom captain one day, and was very high in praise when speaking about him to the Express and Star:

“I like Dara O’Shea, I think he will be a future captain of this club – I really do.

“From what I have seen so far, he has got a bright future.