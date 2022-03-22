Steve Bruce says Dara O’Shea is a future West Brom captain
West Brom manager Steve Bruce believes that centre-half Dara O’Shea has got a ‘bright future’ and will become the Baggies captain one day.
West Brom have had an underwhelming second-half of the season, with Bruce failing to make any real impact at his new side since joining in February.
The Baggies sit in the very middle of the Championship table on 54 points, seven points adrift of a top-six place.
West Brom had an amazing start to the season, and were well in a shout for an automatic promotion spot, but momentum was lost and the Baggies never recouped their form.
In spite of recent poor performances, a few younger players are catching the eye of many, including centre-back O’Shea.
Due to injuries, the 23-year-old has made just eight league appearances this season, scoring twice, after featuring in 28 Premier League outings last season for the club he graduated from as an academy product.
Although he hasn’t played many games, there’s still a lot of time for O’Shea to grow as a footballer, leaving him with a great future ahead.
Bruce has said that he thinks O’Shea will be a West Brom captain one day, and was very high in praise when speaking about him to the Express and Star:
“I like Dara O’Shea, I think he will be a future captain of this club – I really do.
“From what I have seen so far, he has got a bright future.
“He had a bad injury at the start of the season and had been out for six months. I put him in at right-back because I wanted him in the team. Maybe that was a bit too early and the wrong call for me. But he has got a bright future.”
On the up…
The admission from the Baggies boss will sky rocket the young centre-half’s confidence knowing that he is thought of highly at the club that allowed him to start his professional career.
O’Shea is only 22 and has already racked up 10 appearances for the Republic of Ireland national team – where he is also highly rated at in a team full of exciting youngsters.
He has made 132 appearances already at his young age and still hasn’t hit his peak years yet – the future looks very promising.