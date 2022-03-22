Newcastle United are set to discuss the potential summer signing of Nottingham Forest star Brennan Johnson next week, reports Daily Mail.

Johnson, 20, has enjoyed a sublime season with Nottingham Forest in the Championship. The Welshman has featured 36 times in the league this season, scoring 11 and grabbing himself six assists in the process.

He’s been targeted by a number of Premier League clubs throughout the campaign with Brentford trying and failing to sign him in January – the Bees’ highest bid came in at a reported £18million.

Newcastle United have been loosely mentioned alongside Johnson this season. Now though, an emerging report from Daily Mail has revealed that Johnson is on a ‘list’ of potential transfer targets that the club’s officials will discuss next week.

A real talent…

Johnson gained many plaudits for his performance v Liverpool in the FA Cup just last weekend. The Welshman put on another dazzling display and earned high-praise from pundit and former Manchester United midfielder Roy Keane, who had this to say on the youngster (via Nottinghamshire Live):

“He looks like a footballer, he looks a natural with the ball at his feet. He does not look like he is fighting with the ball and it would be great to see how does in the next couple of years and whether he can kick on.”

Forest have previously slapped a £20million price tag on Johnson’s head, though whether or not that value has increased since the turn of the year and since his televised performances in the FA Cup remains to be seen.

With so much interest in the Welshman, it seems like Forest face an uphill battle to keep hold of him beyond this season.

Steve Cooper’s side will no doubt need promotion to ensure that Johnson stays with the club. Sitting in 9th place of the table though, and with games in hand, Forest could well be a Premier League side come next season.

Up next for them is a trip to Blackpool at the start of next month.