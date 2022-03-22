Sheffield Wednesday defender Dominic Iorfa recently returned to first-team action after an extended spell on the sidelines.

His time at the Owls has been hampered by injuries, preventing Iorfa from really kicking on during his time at Hillsborough.

Speaking to The Star though, Iorfa has discussed his Sheffield Wednesday future and spoke about his desire to still play in the Premier League one day.

Sheffield Wednesday future…

The former England youth international joined from Wolves in January 2019 for an undisclosed fee. In his first full season he featured 41 times in the league, but the 2020/21 and 2021/22 seasons have been injury hit.

Iorfa was previously the focus of transfer attention from clubs, but last August signed a contract extension, keeping him at the club until the summer of 2023.

When asked about his future as he entered the final season of his contract, Iorfa told the Star:

“I’ll be honest, I just want to play football, I’m just happy I’m back after the 18 months I’ve had, I’m tied down here, I want to play football, and I’m happy here.”

The Wednesday defender seems keen to ensure he keeps himself fit before anything else at the moment. Not just that, but Iorfa is enjoying his time at Hillsborough, which is always a crucial thing for keeping players at a club.

Premier League ambition…

Iorfa came through the ranks as a highly-rated young man, featuring several times at various England youth levels—he seemed set for life in the Premier League.

That Premier League life is something the 26-year-old still has ambitions to achieve in his career, and he has spoken of his hopes of doing this with the Owls, saying:

“I think any player needs ambition really and, of course, I want to play at the highest level. Hopefully it’s with us, hopefully it’s with Sheffield Wednesday, but that’s my long-term goal.”

Before Iorfa can make this Sheffield Wednesday ambition a reality, he needs to regain his starting position and help them out of League One.

Iorfa will face tough competition for a starting position at the back for the Owls, they have several centre-backs that are more than capable for this league.

Iorfa will be hoping to return to the starting line-up this weekend as the Owls host Cheltenham in their fight for a play-off spot.