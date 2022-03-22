West Brom recruited Brighton and Hove Albion defender Matt Clarke on loan at the start of this season, bringing him in to bolster their defensive options.

Injury meant Clarke’s start to life with West Brom was slowed somewhat, but he has managed to nail down a starting spot since then.

The 25-year-old has played 26 times in the Championship this campaign, with every single one of those coming as a start. Be it in a back three or a back four, Clarke has impressed in the second-tier once again this season, and West Brom could do worse than trying to bring him back on a permanent deal at the end of this season.

Clarke’s role

Usually operating in the centre of West Brom’s back three, Clarke’s aerial dominance plays a key role in the Baggies’ defence.

So far this season, the former Ipswich Town and Portsmouth defender has averaged an impressive 4.2 aerial duels won per game, helping him make an average of 3.1 clearances too (WhoScored). Impressively, he usually completes 1.5 tackles per game and 1.8 interceptions, committing less than one foul per game (0.8 per 90).

Modern centre-backs are required to be good on the ball too, and Clarke also possesses that quality. He averages a pass completion rate of 72.2% from 41.5 passes every game. He has the ability to mix it up too, with 2.4 of those coming as long balls.

Could a deal be done?

Although nothing has been said about making Clarke’s deal with West Brom permanent, the club should be doing all they can to reach a long-term agreement.

The Barham-born defender is yet to get a chance with Brighton and Hove Albion’s senior side and his performances have shown he is deserving of regular first-team football. His time on the books with the Seagulls has been spent on loan in the Championship, so if he isn’t going to be given a shot at a spot in Graham Potter’s side, it could be best for all parties to strike a permanent deal.

Clarke is closing in on the end of his contract at the AMEX Stadium, which runs out next summer, so that could work in West Brom’s favour if they opt to chase a deal.