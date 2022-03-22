The Athletic’s James Pearce has suggested that Liverpool youngster Neco Williams may not be happy playing as back-up to Trent Alexander Arnold next season, amid links to Fulham.

Williams, 20, joined Championship leaders Fulham on loan during the January transfer window.

Since, the right-back has featured nine times in the second tier, scoring twice and assisting as many and proving to be a really keen addition to Marco Silva’s side.

Earlier in the month, reports emerged suggesting that the London club were keen on re-signing Williams in the summer, either permanently or on loan again.

And soon after that, it was revealed that the Welshman wanted to make the permanent switch to Crave Cottage.

It’s a move that could well come to fruition in the summer, and fuelling that rumour, The Athletic reporter Pearce recently wrote in a Q&A:

“Very difficult to find anyone who has Trent’s skillset. Neco Williams doing very well at Fulham on loan. But whether he would be happy being Trent’s deputy next season I’m not sure.”