Charlton Athletic boss Johnnie Jackson says Jake Forster-Caskey could be back in the first-team squad on Saturday.

Charlton Athletic are poised to give the midfielder some more U23s minutes today against Peterborough United.

The midfielder played last week for the development squad against Watford and scored after just 25 seconds.

Forster-Caskey, 27, has been sidelined for the whole of this season with an ACL injury that he picked up in the last campaign.

Jackson has said, as per a report by London News Online:

“He’ll probably play 60-70 minutes and if he comes through that then he is fit and available to me.”

Charlton Athletic are back in league action this weekend away at strugglers Doncaster Rovers and go into that game on the back of back-to-back home wins over Gillingham and Burton Albion.

The Addicks needed those results, especially after their poor run of form last month, and have now risen 13 points above the relegation zone with eight games left of the season to play.

Charlton Athletic in line for big boost

Jackson’s side have missed Forster-Caskey’s influence in central midfield this term and getting him back out there for the final stage of the campaign will be a big boost.

The former England youth international has been a great servant to the club since joining them back in 2017 and has since made 111 appearances in all competitions, chipping in with 23 goals along the way.

He is out of contract this summer but the London club hold an option to extend his deal by a further 12 months so he may well be playing for his future over the next couple of months.