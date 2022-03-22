Mansfield Town’s Lucas Akins is a doubt for tonight, whilst Ollie Clarke will be assessed, as detailed on their official club website.

Mansfield Town are back in action this evening away at Rochdale.

The Stags saw their game at home to Stevenage over the weekend postponed.

They have lost their last two matches in the league against Tranmere Rovers and Port Vale respectively and have slipped out of the play-offs in League Two.

Mansfield Town still in the hunt

Mansfield Town are still in a strong position to force their way back into the top seven but may have to play tonight without Akins and Clarke.

The latter picked up a groin injury against Port Vale and will be assessed prior to the trip to the North West today.

Clough’s side are currently 10th in the table and are five points off 7th place Swindon Town with four games in hand.

Rochdale are not in the best of form at the moment and are still not 100% safe yet as they sit in 19th position in the table. Robbie Stockdale’s men are nine points above the drop zone with 10 games left to play but haven’t won in their last five.

Mansfield Town seriously boosted their squad in the January transfer window by bringing in the likes of Akins, Jamie Murphy and Matty Longstaff and not making the play-offs this season would be a big blow.

Tonight is an opportunity to get back to winnings ways and keep the heat on the teams above them.