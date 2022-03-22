Wycombe Wanderers boss Gareth Ainsworth says they will give a few first-team players some minutes this evening.

Wycombe Wanderers are in Berks & Bucks Cup action against Ascot United.

The League One promotion hopefuls are in the semi-final and see tonight’s clash as an opportunity to give some players an opportunity to keep up their fitness levels.

The likes of Jack Grimmer, Jack Wakley, David Wheeler and potentially Brandon Hanlan will get game time against the non-league opponents.

Ainsworth has said, as per a report by the Bucks Free Press:

“The development side will feature players such as Jack Grimmer, Jack Wakley, David Wheeler and maybe Brandon Hanlan and it’ll be a full-blooded game.”

Wycombe Wanderers eyeing return to the Championship

Wycombe Wanderers were relegated from the Championship last season but have their sights set on a return to that level this term.

They are currently 8th in the League One table and are a point outside the play-offs with seven games left of the season to play.

The Chairboys are back in league action after the international break at home to struggling Doncaster Rovers and are unbeaten in their last five matches.

They drew 0-0 away at Portsmouth in their last game which means they remain seven points above Danny Cowley’s side in the league.

Defender Grimmer has been mentioned by Ainsworth as someone who will play against Ascot. The former Fulham man has made 27 appearances in all competitions in this campaign and has chipped in with a couple of goals from defence.

Wheeler is also in line to feature and has himself played 29 times this term and has bagged twice too from the wing.