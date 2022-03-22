Team Derby released a fresh statement yesterday stating that Derby County’s administrators, Quantuma, once again hope to have a preferred bidder named by the end of the week.

Derby County have been in administration for several months now. There’s been a lot of back and forth, a lot of uncertainty and seemingly, a lot of lies.

Quantuma have time and time again stated that they have a preferred bidder in their sights. But time and time again, deadlines have been pushed further back and the club and its fans have been left waiting in limbo.

Yesterday’s statement revealed that there have been ‘multiple bids and expressions of interest’ in Derby County, with those bids said to be in the ‘final stages of clarification’.

But The Sun reporter Alan Nixon had his say on the statement. He reiterated that this kind of statement is becoming commonplace for Derby County supporters, suggesting that he ‘can’t see’ how Quantuma can have a preferred bidder named by the end of the week.

He tweeted yesterday:

A bidder by the end of the week? Normally you would be excited … but it’s been a hard and usually disappointing few months. Unless somebody has cut their demands I can’t see how this happens. https://t.co/j0EyPYvQiz — Alan Nixon (@reluctantnicko) March 21, 2022

Another day, another statement…

Derby County fans have been fed this line before and by this point, they won’t get their hopes up until there’s something concrete.

The club remains in a perilous financial position and time is rapidly running out for them to find themselves a new owner and secure their long-term future.

And to make matters worse, results on the pitch have been poor of late, Wayne Rooney’s side have returned to the foot of the table after a run of one win in seven, with seven games left to make up an eight point gap to safety.

Times are hard for Derby County and they don’t seem to be getting any better – they resume their season with a home game v Preston North End at the start of next month.