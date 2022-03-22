Wigan Athletic’s Jordan Cousins has stepped up his recovery from injury, as per a report by Wigan Today.

Wigan Athletic handed the midfielder some game time for the U23s against Millwall.

Cousins, 28, ended up getting 70 minutes under his belt.

He is now eyeing a first-team return ahead of the final stage of the season.

Wigan Athletic story so far

Wigan Athletic swooped to sign Cousins last summer to add more competition and depth into their midfield department ahead of this campaign.

He has made 15 appearances for the North West club in all competitions this term, 13 of which have come in the league.

However, he has been sidelined since suffering a torn thigh muscle against Shrewsbury Town on 8th December.

Prior to his move to the DW Stadium, the Londoner had previously had spells at Charlton Athletic, QPR and Stoke City and has played 265 games in his career to date.

Getting him back for the promotion run-in will be a huge boost to the Latics and they have some big games coming up after the international break.

Leam Richardson’s side kept the heat on table toppers Rotherham United last time out with a 4-1 win over Morecambe at home and are only a single points behind the Millers now with two games in hand.

The title is in Wigan Athletic’s hands now if they can capitalise on those games and they are back in action on 2nd April against rivals Bolton Wanderers.

They have nine matches left as they eye a return to the Championship.