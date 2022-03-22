Rotherham United youngster Jacob Gratton has extended his stay at Farsley Celtic, as announced by their official club website.

Rotherham United have let the attacker stay with the non-league side for longer.

Gratton, 20, was given the green light to join the National League North outfit in February to get some first-team experience under his belt.

He will now stay there until the end of the season before returning to his parent club in the summer.

Gratton has been a hit with Russ Wilcox’s side and has scored once in six games since his temporary switch.

Rotherham United academy graduate

The forward has been on the books at Rotherham United since the age of nine and has risen up through their academy.

He has been a regular for the Yorkshire side at various youth levels over the years and was given his first professional contract in 2020 after catching the eye.

Gratton was handed his Millers’ debut by boss Paul Warne earlier this season in a Papa John’s Trophy clash against Doncaster Rovers and has since played once more for the League One promotion hopefuls.

He has also had loan spells away from the AESSEAL New York Stadium in the past at Scarborough Athletic and Guiseley.

Rotherham United currently remain top of the third tier table but have Wigan Athletic and MK Dons breathing down their neck. Warne’s men haven’t won in their last five games.

They are out of action this weekend and have a cup final against Sutton United to look forward to on 2nd April.