The Athletic’s Steve Madeley has suggested that West Brom could have ‘an eye on any experienced manager’ this summer, with Blackburn Rovers boss Tony Mowbray mentioned.

West Brom are facing another managerial decision in the summer. Steve Bruce signed on an 18-month contract earlier in the year but he’s since split opinion among fans.

Yesterday, reports emerged revealing that the West Brom officials were set to discuss Bruce’s future in the summer, with the potential to replace him ahead of the 2022/23 campaign.

On Twitter, one fan put the question to Madeley of whether or not former Baggies boss, and current Blackburn Rovers manager Mowbray might be an option – the 58-year-old is out of contract in the summer and has recently been linked with the Stoke City vacancy.

Writing on Twitter, this is what Madeley had to say when posed the question about Mowbray: