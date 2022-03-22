Bristol City tried to sell Louis Britton in the January transfer window, as detailed in a report by Bristol Live.

Bristol City looked to get the youngster off their books this past winter but a departure didn’t materialise in the end.

Britton, 20, ended up joining Waterford on loan until the end of the season on the first day of February.

Bristol Live claim the Robins may well release him this summer when he returns to the club.

Bristol City spell

Bristol City swooped to sign Britton in 2019 after he caught the eye playing in non-league for the likes of AEK Boco, Bath City, Brislington and Mangotsfield United.

He has been a regular for the Robins at youth levels since his move to the Championship outfit and has played once for their first-team. The attacker came on in a league fixture last season and scored against Brentford.

The Robins have loaned him out to Yate Town, Bath City, Torquay United, Stockport County and Woking over the past few years to gain experience.

They then gave him the green light to head out the exit door again when Waterford came calling and he has since scored twice in five games for the Irish side.

It appears his time with parent club Bristol City could come to an end in a few months’ time and he would have a decision to make on his next move if he became available.

Nigel Pearson’s side are currently sat in 18th place in the league table and are 14 points above the drop zone.