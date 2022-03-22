Charlton Athletic’s Scott Fraser says he is “getting there” with his fitness.

Charlton Athletic swooped to sign the midfielder from fellow League One side Ipswich Town in the January transfer window.

Fraser, 26, contracted Covid-19 last month though and it ruled him out for a few matches.

He is still feeling the effects but is fighting back to full availability now after making his return over recent weeks.

The Scotsman has said, as per a report by London News Online:

“I’m getting there. I’ve still had problems with it [Covid]. I think being asthmatic hasn’t helped – in terms of the breathing situation.

“But I’ve been to the specialist and done all the checks. It’s about me keep on working hard in training and games, getting that sharpness back week by week.”

New chapter at Charlton Athletic

Charlton Athletic handed Fraser an escape route from Ipswich Town this past winter after his move to Portman Road didn’t work out.

He will be hoping he can recapture his form at The Valley over the next couple of seasons and has already made seven appearances for the Addicks since his move, chipping in with a single assist.

The left-footed midfielder made the move down to England from Dundee United in 2018 and had impressive spells at Burton Albion and MK Dons before the Tractor Boys came calling last summer.

However, he struggled to make an impact in East Anglia and scored just once in 20 appearances before they let him leave the club after just six months.

Charlton Athletic have a break from the action over the next couple of weeks and have gone into the international break following back-to-back home wins over Gillingham and Burton Albion.

Any relegation fears they may have had have been eased somewhat now and they are 13 above the drop zone now.