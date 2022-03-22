Portsmouth boss Danny Cowley says Manchester City loanee Gavin Bazunu is ‘the best’ goalkeeper he’s ever worked with.

Bazunu, 20, joined Portsmouth on loan from Manchester City ahead of this season.

Since, the youngster has become a regular international with the Republic of Ireland and has proved himself to be one of the best up and coming goalkeepers in the English Football League.

He’s so far kept 14 clean sheets in League One for Pompey and now, manager Cowley has heaped praise on the Manchester City man.

He told Hampshire Live:

“He hasn’t [had to make saves that often this season]. You look at the stats, he hasn’t but he did today and he made some good ones.

“He’s a top goalkeeper. He’s the best I’ve ever worked with.”