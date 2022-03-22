Sunderland continue to take a look at youngster Michael Spellman on trial.

Sunderland played the winger again for their U23s last night, as per the Sunderland Echo.

The Black Cats lost 2-0 at home to Burnley with a brace from Owen Dodgson.

Thorben Hoffmann, Elliot Embleton, Arbenit Xhemajli, Danny Batth and Leon Dajaku were given some minutes as boss Alex Neil looked on from the stands.

Sunderland latest

Sunderland have been casting an eye over Spellman for the past couple of months now and have a decision to make on his future at the club.

The attacker currently plays for non-league side Chester-Le-Street FC but continues to get game time with the North East side.

The County Durham-based club play their football in the Northern League Division Two but their key attacker is dreaming of a permanent move to the Football League.

Sunderland have looked at a few players in their development squad this season and ended up offering a contract to Leatherhead defender Ugonna Emenike earlier this month.

The Black Cats also handed a trial to Stockport County defender Scott Holding in February.

Neil’s side don’t have a game until after the international break which gives them an opportunity to rest up and prepare for the final stage of the season.

They are currently eyeing promotion out of League One and are sat in 6th place in the table after their 0-0 draw with Lincoln City over the weekend, with Sheffield Wednesday placed a single position behind them by a single point.