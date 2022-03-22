Hull City are interested in signing Hatayspor midfielder Adama Traore when his contract expires at the end of this season, according to Turkish reporter Ertan Suzgun.

Traore, 26, currently plays for Turkish side Hatayspor in the Turkish SuperLig. His side sit in 7th place of the Turkish top flight table and Traore has played 17 times in the league this season, scoring once and assisting three.

But with his contract out in the summer, Turkish reporter Suzgun has revealed that the now Turkish-owned Hull City are plotting a summer move to sign the Mali international.

Traore has previously played for the likes of Lille, AS Monaco, Cercle Brugge and Metz, having featured in both the Champions League and Europa League.