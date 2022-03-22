Fulham are weighing up a £15million summer move for Aston Villa left-back Matt Targett, with Newcastle United looking unlikely to pursue a permanent move for the loan man.

Targett, 26, is currently on loan at Newcastle United from Aston Villa. The Englishman made the switch in January and has since made seven Premier League appearances for Eddie Howe’s side.

Recent reports have suggested that Newcastle will not be pursuing a permanent swoop for Targett however, who is said to be valued at around £15million.

But Championship leaders Fulham are being credited with an interest (via TEAMtalk) ahead of their inevitable Premier League return this season, with the London club said to have already made enquires for the Villa full-back.

Fulham boss Marco Silva has Joe Bryan and Antonee Robinson at left-back. But neither have shone in the Premier League before and so a mini squad overhaul looks to be on the cards at Craven Cottage should they earn promotion this season.