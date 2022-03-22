A fresh report from Express has suggested that Newcastle United are ‘stepping up’ their pursuit of Bournemouth defender Lloyd Kelly, mentioning a £12million price tag for the Bournemouth man.

Kelly, 23, has been heavily linked with a move to Newcastle United this season.

Newcastle boss Eddie Howe is keen on re-signing the Cherries defender, with reports earlier this week suggesting that the Englishman is a top target of the Magpies’ ahead of the summer transfer window.

And a fresh report from Express has fuelled that particular fire. The report claims that Newcastle are ‘stepping up their plans’ to bring Kelly to St James’ Park this summer, with a £12million price tag being mentioned.

Kelly has been a standout player for Bournemouth this season. The club are managed by former Newcastle United midfielder Scott Parker who has the club sitting in 2nd place of the Championship table, and looking good for a return to the Premier League.

An inevitable move?

After so many reports linking Kelly to Newcastle United, and nothing coming out suggesting that Bournemouth won’t sell in this upcoming window, Kelly to St James’ Park seems like an inevitable move now.

It’ll be a huge blow for the Cherries but they should get a decent sum of money for the youngster, which Parker will need to reinvest in his side if they’re to stand a chance or Premier League survival next season – should they earn promotion that is.

Kelly’s absence will leave a huge void in Parker’s defence and replacing him with a like-for-like player could prove tricky, given Kelly’s all-round attributes as a defender.

But for the player, a move to Newcastle and a reunion with Howe is a really exciting prospect.