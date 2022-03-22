Exeter City travel to Staffordshire to face Port Vale in League Two this evening.

The Grecians will be pursuing a third consecutive win to cement their automatic promotion hopes, distancing themselves from Northampton Town and in-form Bristol Rovers in the process.

The Valiants will be aiming to jump into the play-offs, winning their last three games to help make their potential league position a reality. Vale Park has been a fortress as of late with Port Vale not losing a home fixture since January.

If Exeter City win it could seen them move seven points clear of promotion rivals Northampton Town.

Port Vale would replace Swindon Town in a play-off spot, putting them on joint points with Newport County if they are able to end up with the win.

Exeter City team news

Striker Sam Nombe is likely to miss the rest of the season after tearing his hamstring against Salford City last week.

Talisman Kyle Taylor will also be unable to make an appearance after suffering a serious knee injury against Oldham Athletic on the weekend. Midfielder Timothee Dieng will also not feature, picking up a hamstring injury in the same game.

Loanee Padraig Amond is currently side-lined after needing an abscess taken out back in February. Youngster Harry Kite is still unavailable, currently recovering from a groin injury.

Frenchman Nigel Atangana is currently serving a three-match ban after being sent off against Oldham Athletic on Saturday. Centre-back Jonathan Grounds suffered a minor calf strain recently and will not be present in the squad.

Predicted XI

Dawson (GK)

Hartridge

Stubbs

Sweeney

Caprice

Jay

Coley

Collins

Sparkes

Brown

Phillips

Matt Taylor’s side could be lacking in midfield options after losing star men Dieng and Taylor. It has been a tremendous season for The Grecians who have played some great football and have looked defensively solid for the majority of the campaign.

However, they face a tough test against an underrated Port Vale side who are eager to reach the play-offs.

The game kicks off at 19:45 this evening.