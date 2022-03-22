Plymouth Argyle face Cheltenham Town in League One this evening.

The Pilgrims enter this fixture in fine form, winning their last five league games. Plymouth Argyle have also been very solid defensively as of late, not conceding a single goal during their recent winning streak.

The Robins have pretty much secured safety this season, looking set to finish in a mid-table position. Cheltenham Town also come into this one in good form, winning three of their last five games.

If Argyle take all three points, It would see them edge closer to the automatic promotion spots and just two points behind third placed Milton Keynes Dons.

The Robins would stay put in 12th position if they all claim three points, narrowing the gap between them and Bolton Wanderers.

Plymouth Argyle team news

Defender Dan Scarr will continue to be unavailable, after tearing his hamstring against Crewe Alexandra back in February.

Alfie Lewis is also sidelined, picking up a thigh injury during a training session last month.

Zimbabwean international Brendan Galloway is hoping to return next season after dislocating his knee in November of last year. Midfielder George Cooper is also ruled out after undergoing knee surgery in January.

Predicted XI

Cooper (GK)

Wilson

Bolton

Gillesphey

Edwards

Mayor

Houghton

Camara

Grant

Hardie

Jephcott

It is unlikely that there will be many drastic changes after The Pilgrims’ 4-0 win over Accrington Stanley to extend their winning streak to five. Steven Schumacher has done a brilliant job in steadying the ship and getting Argyle back on track after the loss of Ryan Lowe.

Players like Ryan Hardie and Panutche Camara have been stand out stars recently, fitting perfectly into Schumacher’s attacking style of play.

The game kicks off this evening at 19:45.