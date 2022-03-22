Ipswich Town have confirmed U23 manager Kieron Dyer has resigned from his duties at Portman Road with immediate effect.

Dyer was born and raised in Ipswich, playing for their youth academy before signing a deal with the first team, going on to play 91 games for the Blues.

After the Englishman’s spell at his hometown club he made the move to Newcastle United where he spent the majority of his successful career. The 41-year-old later had spells with West Ham United, a return to Ipswich Town, QPR and Middlesbrough before he retired from football in 2013.

Since then, the former midfielder has been around the Ipswich academy as a coach before signing as their U23 manager in October 2020.

When questioned by the club’s official website, Ipswich CEO Mark Ashton had this to say about the decision:

“It has come as a surprise to us that Kieron wishes to stand down from his role as U23s manager.

“Kieron’s played his part in the development of some of our young players and we thank him for his efforts.

“I speak on behalf of everyone at the Club in wishing Kieron all the very best with his future.”

How will this affect Ipswich Town?

With Kieran McKenna’s side struggling once again to bring Town back to the Championship, Dyer leaving could be a blow to the Blues.

Dyer had helped bring many youth prospects up through the Ipswich Town academy and implement them into the first team – he even managed to help some first-team players, notably striker James Norwood, when they got demoted to the U23s.

The Tractor Boys will definitely miss having Dyer at the club and the services he provided in bringing up players from the youth teams at Portman Road.

However, Ipswich Town will have to look forward and may try and get some more experienced players in for next season as McKenna is still looking to get the club back to where they belong.

Next up for Ipswich Town is Plymouth Argyle at home on Saturday.