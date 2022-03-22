Blackburn Rovers’ Ben Brereton Diaz is understandably an in-demand man ahead of this summer.

The Chilean has scored 20 Championship goals this season for the Rovers – the third-highest in the league.

Many Premier League clubs will want to tie the striker down for a deal in the summer window, and many Blackburn Rovers fans will feel it will be hard to replace him.

Here we list three free agent strikers that Blackburn Rovers should look at if their star man leaves this summer…

David McGoldrick

The Irish international has netted two goals and assisted four in 19 games this season, but it has been hard for him to break into the Sheffield United side with other strikers on good form.

He is turning 35 this year but there’s no doubt he still has the quality to play at this level, having scored an impressive eight Premier League goals for the Blades last season.

The forward has netted 125 goals in his career, although he likes to play in a deeper false nine role.

Jay Rodriguez

Rodriguez is currently at Burnley in the Premier League, but has only netted one goal this season in 23 outings.

In his first season, he netted eight first-tier goals, and was a prolific name for West Brom when in the Championship, netting 22 goals in the 2018/19 season.

The 32-year-old is out of contract in the summer and is evidently out of favour in Sean Dyche’s side.

Eddie Nketiah

A younger option as opposed to the others is the 23-year-old Nketiah, who is currently Arsenal where he graduated as an academy product, but sees his contract there expire in the summer.

He has netted 18 goals for Arsenal, with most of them coming in cup competitions.

Nketiah has had a previous loan spell in the Championship with Leeds United, scoring on three occasions in 17 second-tier appearances.