Sam Johnstone’s West Brom contract is set to expire at the end of the season, with teams like West Ham and Manchester United interested in the 28-year-old.

Johnstone has played 33 games this season, conceding 29 and keeping 14 clean sheets.

He has spent the last four seasons with the Baggies and looks set to depart in the summer.

Here are three free agent goalkeepers that West Brom should consider if they lose their shot-stopper…

Asmir Begovic

Begovic is a goalkeeper with bags of Premier League experience, and his Everton contract is set to expire at the end of the season.

He’s had stints in the Premier League previously with Bournemouth, Chelsea and Stoke City, whilst also having a one year spell at Serie A side AC Milan.

Begovic turns 35 this year but there’s no doubt he still has the quality to play at a high level.

Fraser Forster

Forster is another top goalkeeper with Premier League experience who is set to leave his club.

His contract at Southampton is set to expire in the summer after eight years at the club – Forster has made over 150 appearances for the Saints and was the first choice keeper for the best part of four years.

He has however only made 19 appearances this season with them signing Willy Caballero on a free half-way through the season.

Alex Smithies

Unlike the rest, Smithies doesn’t have Premier League experience, but has been a top goalkeeper in the Championship for many years.

He now plays for Cardiff City after spells at QPR and Huddersfield Town, and his contract is up in the summer.

If West Brom can’t tie down any of the other two to a deal, they should move for Smithies, who is younger than both above.

Johnstone will undoubtedly be a huge loss for West Brom. Replacing him in the summer is going to be tricky but there’s plenty of options out there for Steve Bruce’s side, with all three of the above goalkeepers just possible replacements.