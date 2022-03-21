Nottingham Forest’s main focus will be the fight for a play-off spot as it stands, but they need to have one eye on next season too.

After dropping out of the FA Cup against Liverpool, the fight for the play-offs is Nottingham Forest’s sole on-pitch focus.

As it stands, Steve Cooper’s side sit in 9th place in the Championship, three points away from the play-offs with games in hand on every team above them apart from 2nd placed Bournemouth.

However, with a view to next season, we take a look at three positions Nottingham Forest must look to bolster in the summer…

Left-back

While there are three options at left-back at the moment, the chances are it is an area Cooper will be looking to address this summer.

Max Lowe, Jack Colback and Gaetan Bong are the current players able to play on the left-hand side of defence. But, of those three, Colback could be the only one still at the club in the summer. Lowe will be returning to parent club Sheffield United at the end of his loan, while Bong is out of contract and hasn’t exactly shown he’s deserving of a new deal just yet.

Speculation over a permanent bid for Lowe has circulated, so he could be a long-term option for Forest.

Striker

Once again, Cooper has enough options to cope up top as it stands, but another option for further depth will be needed this summer.

The winter signings of Sam Surridge and Keinan Davis (loan) were vital for Nottingham Forest in January, but with Davis only in on a temporary basis, Lewis Grabban and Surridge will be the only natural strikers left on the books.

As is with Lowe, questions over a permanent move for Davis have been asked, but Aston Villa boss Steven Gerrard has insisted he will be given a chance in pre-season, so Cooper and co may have to look elsewhere.

Attacking midfield

Forest have a good amount of options on the wing, and the likes of Brennan Johnson and Joe Lolley have shown they can operate as a number 10 if needs be. However, Philip Zinckernagel is the main man in the role as it stands, and he, like the earlier mentioned Lowe and Davis, is only in on loan.

Arguably, two attacking midfielders wouldn’t go amiss for Nottingham Forest. Loan ace Zinckernagel would be a popular returnee, but even if he was to return, another option in behind the striker could be wise to target.