Nottingham Forest are set to lose a big chunk of players at the end of this season with contracts expiring around the squad, so should move early to get Sean Longstaff from Newcastle United?

Forest are having a great season with them sitting 9th place in the Championship – just two points from a play-off spot.

We are coming towards the end of the season, and many clubs tend to start their recruitment process for next season in order to plan ahead to be prepared for the new campaign.

There’s no doubt the Red’s midfield has played an integral part in the successful campaign so far, including players such as James Garner and Ryan Yates.

But, midfield is a position where Nottingham Forest may need to improve.

Garner, 21, is in his second Forest loan spell from Manchester United and is set to depart the club at the end of the season, meaning there is a gap to fill within.

A player Steve Cooper’s side should look at to replace the young ace is Newcastle United midfielder Sean Longstaff.

Previous interest…

As per a report from The Sun in December 2021, Nottingham Forest were interested in a loan deal for the 24-year-old.

But, they didn’t continue on their interest in the midfielder as the January transfer window opened, opting to keep their already strong midfield.

But now, with Garner looking likely to leave the club and not return for a 3rd spell, Forest should reignite their interest in Longstaff.

Contract situation…

At this moment in time, Longstaff is set to leave Newcastle United at the end of the season with his contract set to expire in June 2022, giving the Midlands team more reason to swoop in for the midfielder.

But, it comes with risk, with Magpies boss Eddie Howe revealing earlier this month that he ‘would love him to stay’ with a contract offer on the table – which Longstaff is yet to sign.

It’s unknown whether he would like to sign a new contract, with the academy graduate being limited to game time this season, and now that Newcastle United are in good form and are set for a big summer, it will be hard to get himself into the team.