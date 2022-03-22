Hull City brought in Chelsea goalkeeper Nathan Baxter on loan at the start of the season as they looked for more depth between the sticks.

The youngster was initially signed as a back-up to regular starter Matt Ingram but has since made the number one spot his own before injury struck.

The Chelsea loanee has made 14 appearances in all competitions and has been gaining valuable first-team experience.

He has become a hit at the MKM Stadium and the Tigers need to make sure they sign him permanently this summer.

Could a deal be done?

Baxter is way down the pecking order at Chelsea despite rising up through their academy ranks.

He has been loaned out to the likes of Yeovil Town, Ross County and Accrington Stanley in the past as well to get minutes under his belt.

His chances of ever breaking into the Blues’ side are very slim and he is likely to slip back into their development ranks when he is due to return to Stamford Bridge this summer.

Baxter has proven he is good enough to be a number one at Championship level and would be a great long-term addition for Hull City if they were able to strike a deal with his parent club.

He is young, already knows all the players and the manager and has the potential to get even better down the line which is the transfer policy the Tigers have stuck to over recent years.

Shota Arveladze’s side aren’t mathematically safe just yet but are 13 points above the drop zone with seven games left to play and will hope they can start planning for the summer soon.