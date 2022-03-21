Nottingham Forest ace Brennan Johnson has drawn high praise from Wales boss Rob Page, who said the young forward is “almost the finished article”.

Nottingham Forest’s turnaround under Steve Cooper’s management has seen several players emerge as standouts, including the likes of Joe Worrall, Ryan Yates and Djed Spence.

Another who has drawn high praise is 20-year-old Johnson, who has scored 12 goals and laid on five assists in 40 games across all competitions. He has successfully nailed down a starting spot in the first-team since returning from a strong loan spell with Lincoln City last season, and his performances have attracted interest from the likes of West Ham and Brentford.

Now, Johnson has drawn high praise once again, this time from Wales boss Page.

As quoted by News Shopper, Page said that the forward is “almost the finished article”, also praising his decision not to leave the City Ground in the summer. Here’s what he had to say:

“Brennan could potentially have had a move in January. But he decided to stay because he’s at a club where he was going to play and enjoy his football. That speaks volumes about him. He didn’t go chasing the money.

“He’s almost the finished article now and Forest have got a wonderful player on their hands.

“I’ve been to watch him a few times and he’s playing with freedom. He’s really enjoying his football.”

Does the Premier League await?

Regardless of whether or not Nottingham Forest are promoted this season, it certainly seems as though Johnson is a player destined for the Premier League in the future.

He has already torn Championship defences apart at 20 and he will be hoping to maximise his potential and test himself against the best in the top-flight.

Given Nottingham Forest’s surge up the table, Johnson could end up making the step up while still with his boyhood club. However, it seems as though Johnson will be a player of interest to other clubs regardless of which division the City Ground outfit find themselves in next season.