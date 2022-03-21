Ipswich Town’s former midfielder Tristian Nydam has confirmed he will be shadowing some of the club’s coaches after being forced to retire at age 22.

Nydam has been out of the game since last summer when he left boyhood club Ipswich Town at the end of his contract.

The player has struggled with injuries over the past few years after breaking his ankle and damaging ligaments in 2019 and as a result, he has been forced to make the difficult decision to bring an end to his playing career.

Now though, after confirming the decision to retire, Nydam has spoken with Ipswich Town’s official club website to reveal what could be on the horizon for him.

Nydam revealed that while he needs to think about his future and not just football, he will be “shadowing” some of Ipswich Town’s coaches and looking to earn a UEFA B coaching licence. Here’s what he had to say:

“I’m going to be shadowing some of the coaches at the training ground and I will look to get my UEFA B coaching licence.

“I’m only 22 and we will see what life brings.

“Again, the Club has been really good to me and I have spoken to people like Bryan Klug and Adem Atay.”

The growth of young coaches

Young coaches and managers have become increasingly prevalent in modern football. Many clubs in the EFL have looked to move to new coaches with modern techniques and methods in a bid to breathe life back into their club.

Ipswich Town are one of the teams to do so, bringing 35-year-old Kieran McKenna in to give him his first shot at management after working as a coach with Premier League sides Tottenham Hotspur and Manchester United.

With Nydam considering a future in coaching, it will be hoped that he can forge a successful career for himself in the game despite being forced to call it a day on his playing career far earlier than he would have hoped.