QPR assistant manager John Eustace has joined the coaching staff of the Republic of Ireland national team, as announced by their official website.

QPR’s number two has taken on a new role but will be continuing with his duties alongside Mark Warburton as well.

Eustace, 42, has linked up with Stephen Kenny for a new challenge on the side and will be in the dugout for their upcoming friendlies against Belgium and Lithuania.

He will also be involved in their UEFA 2024 European Championship qualifying campaign.

QPR spell to date

Eustace has been with QPR since May 2018 and first worked under Steve McClaren when he joined the London outfit.

He had a brief stint in caretaker charge 12 months later before agreeing to stay with Warburton and has been alongside the ex-Brentford and Nottingham Forest boss for the past couple of seasons in the Championship.

The R’s are currently eyeing promotion to the Premier League and are sat in 8th position, two points outside the play-offs.

Eustace spent his playing career as a midfielder for the likes of Coventry City, Stoke City, Watford and Derby County and racked up 434 appearances in all competitions.

He retired back in 2015 and has since delved into the coaching world. He got his first managerial role in non-league with Kidderminster Harriers and got them into the play-offs during his two years at the helm before leaving four years ago for QPR.

Ireland have now handed him a role alongside his current duties and he will be looking to make a name for himself on the international stage now.