Brighton and Hove Albion are said to be one of the clubs who were scouting Nottingham Forest defender Joe Worrall during the Reds’ FA Cup tie with Liverpool yesterday.

Worrall, 25, is Nottingham Forest’s captain and has been more than integral to his side’s promotion push this season, helping them to sit in 9th place of the Championship and only three points from the top-six.

They are on great league form, with three wins in their last five games – drawing the other two.

Nottingham Forest welcomed Liverpool to the City Ground yesterday afternoon and some might say that they deserved more than the 1-0 loss that they eventually got, with a penalty appeal waved away in the closing stages of the game.

It was a spirited performance from the Championship outfit with many players impressing.

It’s no secret that Forest have one of the best youthful sides in the division, with players such as Brennan Johnson, Keinan Davis and James Garner in the side.

But it wasn’t any of them who caught the eye of scouts from Premier League side Brighton, who were in attendance at the game and were reportedly (via SussexLive) on a mission to learn more about centre-half Worrall, who they are targeting in the summer.

The Albion are said to be one of three clubs keeping tabs on him, who is a known target of West Ham’s.

The Forest captain put in a pleasing performance despite the loss, and kept the fierce Liverpool attack quiet for most parts of the game.

Worrall has featured in 29 Championship games this season and has been a solid presence throughout, and it comes with no surprise that he is wanted by sides from the top division.

Next up…

Nottingham Forest travel to Blackpool after the international break as they continue their play-off push.