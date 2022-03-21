On-loan Birmingham City striker Lyle Taylor looks to be on his way back from injury after he released an Instagram post yesterday.

The Blues signed the 31-year-old on loan from Nottingham Forest in January and he has been on great form.

Taylor has netted three goals and assisted one in the Championship since joining the Midlands side, helping them pull further away from the relegation zone.

The striker picked up a groin injury last month during a warm-up and has been out ever since, but he now has the international break to continue his road to recovery.

Taylor’s Instagram post read:

The fact he says he’s ‘working hard’ leads us to believe that he is edging closer to a return, which would be a massive boost for Birmingham City, who are struggling towards the bottom of the table.

Disappointing season…

Bowyer’s side find themselves in 19th place, but in spite of this, they are 14 points clear of the drop zone, almost definitely ruling them out at any chance of relegation.

You could argue that they have nothing to play for as of now, but the Blues will be eager to hit some form as we enter the final run-in of the season to gain momentum and improve morale around the squad before next season preparations begin.

They have picked up just one win in their last eight Championship games, and have won just 10 games this season and have 12 draws – the second most in the division.

Next up for Birmingham City is a home tie against West Brom after the two week international break.