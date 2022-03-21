Liverpool earned a 1-0 victory against Nottingham Forest to see them through into the FA Cup semi-final yesterday.

Forest will come away from that FA Cup exit with a lot of praise as they were able to see off two Premier League outlets in Arsenal and Leicester City in previous rounds, comfortably beating the latter, as well as high-flying and promotion hopefuls Huddersfield Town.

Unfortunately for Steve Cooper’s side though they weren’t able to see off Jurgen Klopp’s deadly squad as a goal courtesy of Diogo Jota was enough to see them over the line.

And Liverpool legend Robbie Fowler wasn’t short of praise for Forest youngster Brennan Johnson – he told ITV Sport whilst covering the game:

“He’s impressed me. He’s still a young kid and there’s been a few Premier League clubs after him.”

A player of Fowler’s calibre will know an exciting prospect when he sees one and the praise didn’t stop there, he went onto say:

“He’s comfortable on the ball and shows composure.”

The 20-year-old dynamic attacker has 17 goal contributions so far for Forest this season and Fowler added:

“He gets into the box and has weighed in with a lot of goals, not only scoring them but assisting them too and he ticks a lot of boxes.”

Forest fans should be proud to have a player like Johnson in their ranks, but with coverage and interest rising, they are going to find it ever-more difficult to keep him on their books should they fail to secure promotion to the Premier League.

Do Forest have enough to get over the line?

Cooper’s side currently sit 9th, three points off 6th and with a superior goal difference.

Forest also have the luxury of having games in hand over every side above them apart from Bournemouth, so that should give Cooper and Forest fans hope that they can secure a top-six finish this season.

Forest are currently seven league games unbeaten and they look likely to secure one of the four top six spots up for grabs come the end of the season – Johnson could yet be the different for them this season.