Rotherham United trio Chiedozie Ogbene (Republic of Ireland), Joshua Kayode (Republic of Ireland U21) and Shane Ferguson (Northern Ireland) are the three Millers players joining up with their countries this month for international duty.

Paul Warne’s side sit top of the League One table as they enter the final month of the season but have won just once in their last five games.

The Millers were on the end of a shock defeat to Shrewsbury Town over the weekend, the game ending 3-0 with Angus MacDonald seeing red for violent conduct.

Now, they have three players joining up with their international sides this month:

Ogbene (Republic of Ireland)

Wing-back Ogbene has received his fourth call-up to his country this month.

The 24-year-old plays in an advanced attacking role for the Greens and has netted twice in five outings, receiving heaps of praise from the Irish fan base.

Ogbene has racked up three goals and six assists for Rotherham United this season and has been integral in his club’s sensational year.

Ireland have two international friendlies as they face Belgium and Lithuania this month.

Kayode (Republic of Ireland U21s)

Another Irishman who is reporting for international duty, but for the U21s set-up this time, is striker Kayode.

The 21-year-old has netted twice in 10 games for his country.

Kayode is normally a fringe player for the Millers and has scored two goals in all competitions this season, but is rated highly by the club and is seen as one the future.

He will be taking on Sweden U21s this month.

Ferguson (Northern Ireland)

Wing-back Ferguson is next on the list, and is the most experienced internationally in the whole Rotherham United squad.

The 30-year-old has over 50 caps for his country and has captained his side on multiple occasions.

Ferguson joined the club on a free from Millwall at the start of the season and has one goal and three assists in 30 appearances.

Northern Ireland face Luxembourg and Hungary this month.