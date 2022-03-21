Swansea City midfielder Olivier Ntcham has earned his first call-up for Cameroon.

Ntcham, 26, is set to make his first international appearance for Cameron in their upcoming friendlies against Algeria later this month.

The French-born midfielder previously racked up 20 appearances for France’s U21 side – the last of those came in 2019.

He qualifies for Cameroon through his parentage and it’s a hugely exciting oppurtunity for the Swans man, who’s been a keen addition to the squad this season.

A ‘special’ talent…

Ntcham made his name in four seasons at Celtic before arriving at Swansea for free last summer. Since, he’s featured 20 times in the Championship, scoring three and assisting as many.

He’s had one or two injuries this season but when he’s played at full fitness, he’s been a real force for the Swans in midfielder.

Speaking on the impact he’s had at the club, Russell Martin had this to say on Ntcham after a comfortable win over Peterborough United earlier in the season:

“Olivier is going to be special. He possesses such talent but such a humility. The way he interacts with his team-mates, his professionalism, he’s an impressive human being.

“I think the crowd like it, and I’m really pleased he scored today, I think it’ll do him the world of good. He’s building up fitness.”

Ntcham is a player with really special ability. He arrived at Swansea having previously played in Europe with Celtic, and his experience will only grow with this Cameroon call-up.

On his day he can be one of the best and most well-rounded midfielders in the Championship. If Martin can keep him fit and firing next season and put players in place who can feed off of him, the Swans will have a really solid unit.

Swansea City resume their season with a trip to Cardiff City next month.