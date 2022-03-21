Barnsley have a “good chance” of staying up this season, says Sheffield United boss Paul Heckingbottom.

Barnsley lost 2-0 to Sheffield United over the weekend in a blow to their survival hopes.

The Tykes were level 0-0 at half-time but the Blades saw them off in the end thanks to goals from Sander Berge and Morgan Gibbs-White.

Poya Asbaghi’s side remain the relegation zone and time is ticking as they look to avoid dropping into League One.

Heckingbottom, who managed Barnsley from 2016 to 2018, believes his former club can still stay up, as per a report by the Barnsley Chronicle:

“Poya has them playing with good spirit going into the last few games so they have a good chance. I have seen a lot of them all season and they are finding their form at the right time.

“A few weeks ago I would have said they were gone but when I came out of Oakwell on Tuesday (following a 2-0 win over Bristol City) I thought they had a right chance. I don’t think this result against us changes much, it is all there for them to fight for.

“They have a settled way of playing now and some real key players. They just need to keep believing.”

Barnsley situation

Barnsley’s loss at Bramall Lane leaves them 22nd position still and they are five points from safety with eight games left of the season to play.

The Yorkshire side have found form at the right time and have been picking up some useful wins over the past month or so, especially at Oakwell.

They have a huge game coming up after the international break against Reading at home and they would go two points behind the Royals with a win in that one.

The signings of Amine Bassi and Domingos Quina on loan from Metz and Watford have turned into inspired additions and they have both injected some serious quality into their side. If the club are to avoid the drop this term then those two will certainly have something to do with it.

Asbaghi is also starting to get the best of striker Morris and he has has fired two goals in his last three games in the league.