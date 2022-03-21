Middlesbrough boss Chris Wilder has had his say on Boro’s stellar FA Cup run in an interview with the club’s official website.

Middlesbrough overcame League Two side Mansfield Town, before knocking out Premier League duo Manchester United and Tottenham Hotspur in the lead up to the quarter-final.

They faced Chelsea in the last eight, but the European Champions were comfortable all evening and booked their place in the semi-finals after beating Boro 2-0.

First-half goals from striker Romelu Lukaku and winger Hakim Ziyech separated the two sides at the weekend, and Thomas Tuchel’s side will now face Crystal Palace next month.

But with the international break now in play and Boro not set to take to the field until the start of next month, manager Chris Wilder will be able to reflect on their performance against Chelsea and their run in the illustrious cup competition.

“I’m just immensely proud of the football club and the way we’ve handled ourselves on this cup run,” he said.

“There’s a load of positives to take out of it. I thought we played ok for the majority of the game, we just didn’t find the big moments.

“They found the big moments, we can be a touch critical, but you’re up against what you’re up against.”

What next for Middlesbrough?

Middlesbrough will turn their attention to the Championship now, where they are ultimately chasing a place in the division’s top six.

They are currently in seventh position with nine games left to play and are two points outside of the play-off places.

They do have one or two games in hand on the side’s above them, and they will need to make this count if they are to achieve their goal.

They take on Peterborough United on Saturday 2nd April at the Weston Homes Stadium, and they will be hoping a win will take them up at least one place and into the top six.