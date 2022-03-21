QPR defender Joe Gubbins is reportedly set to join National League side Southend United on loan.

Gubbins, 20, has already spent a short spell away from QPR on loan this season.

He spent a short spell with National League outfit Aldershot Town over November and December, featuring three times for the Shots across all competitions before returning to the Kiyan Prince Foundation Stadium.

Now, as reported by Football Insider, Gubbins is set to head out on a fresh loan deal.

The report states that the young centre-back is set to link up with National League side Southend United. It is said that the relevant terms of Gubbins’ temporary move to Roots Hall are agreed and is expected to be finalised sooner rather than later, with QPR keen to send him out on loan once again.

Gubbins isn’t in Mark Warburton’s senior plans in West London just yet, having made only one first-team experience so far this campaign, so a fresh temporary move away gives him the chance to continue his development elsewhere.

QPR’s centre-back options

At only 20, the Oxford-born centre-back still has his best years ahead of him and could yet break into QPR’s first-team plans in the future.

However, for now, Warburton has enough options at the heart of defence to allow Gubbins to head out on loan. Rob Dickie, Yoann Barbet, Jimmy Dunne and Dion Sanderson (loan) are all available as options in central defence, so there isn’t a glaring need for fresh centre-back options just yet.

However, Sanderson will be returning to parent club Wolves in the summer, so the door could open for a young player like Gubbins to stake a claim for a starting spot during pre-season.

Until then though, he will be looking to impress with Southend United, should the move go through as reported.